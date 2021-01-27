Customs makes Rs 47,560 cr revenue this fiscal

Chief Customs Commissioner (Chennai zone), during his Republic Day address at Customs House, said that the department had realised revenue of Rs 47,560 crore so far in the current financial year.

Chennai : MVS Choudhury was briefing the gathering about various initiatives and achievements in his zone. He also highlighted the steps taken by the department to enhance tax compliance.



As many as 481 smuggling cases, in which valuables worth Rs 64 crore were seized, were registered in the zone. Of the 64, gold alone was worth Rs 55.5 crore. The zone had imported 4.6 lakh containers (TEU) and exported 3.7 lakh containers, he noted.



At Chennai airport, Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary unfurled the national flag.



Officers, staff members, CISF and other stakeholders were given commendation certificates for their exemplary work in the line of duty.



2 DRI officials get Prez’s award



Two DRI officers — A Lakshmi Kanthan, assistant director, and P Kannabiran, senior intelligence officer of Coimbatore unit — were selected for the Presidential award for detecting extensive tax evasion and smuggling. This is the first time two officers from a regional unit were awarded the highest honour of Presidential Award — Distinguished Record of Service — in the same year.



The officers, during their service, seized 502 kg of smuggled gold, red sanders valued at 22.59 crore and 213.85 kg synthetic party drugs besides other valuables. They have also seized 477 freshwater turtles. The officers also detected tax evasion cases involving duty amount of Rs 3,900 crore.

