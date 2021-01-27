Highest tax payers receive letters of appreciation

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash handed over letters of appreciation to ITC Grand Chola which paid the highest property tax of Rs 2.93 crore, Trill Info Park Ltd that paid Rs 2.54 crore and Sugam Vanija Holdings Pvt Ltd (VR Chennai) that paid Rs 1.26 crore.

Chennai : After hoisting the national flag at Rippon Building on the occasion of the Republic Day on Tuesday, Prakash also handed over the letter Vikram Kumar of Kothaval Chavadi, R Banumathi of Mylapore and Viswanath Tondi of in Sholinganallur (Ward 197) for promptly paying their taxes in the last five years.



Also, 89 officials and employees who excelled in their work as role models were given certificates.

