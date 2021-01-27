Ombudsperson appointed to resolve students’ grievances

To study and resolve the rising number of complaints and grievances from polytechnic students periodically, the State government has appointed an ombudsperson for all polytechnic colleges.

Chennai : This position would soon be created for other technical institutions as well, including private and deemed-to-be-universities, officials said.



Dr A Mala, former principal of Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology (ACCET), Karaikudi, has been appointed as the ombudsperson.



A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said the ombudsperson was appointed to address and effectively resolve grievances of students of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved technical institutions.



As per the regulations, all aggrieved students were required to approach Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) appointed by the institution concerned. “In case they are not satisfied with the decision of the committee, they could approach to the ombudsperson,” the official said.



To start with, the position was created for the approved polytechnic colleges. Soon, he added, ombudsperson would be appointed in all other technical institutions across the State.



“Even private universities and deemed to be universities will appoint ombudspersons for resolve students’ grievances under the University of Grants Commission (UGC) -- (Redressal of Grievances of Students) Regulations,” the official said.



“To create awareness among the students, the institutions will furnish prominently on their websites and in prospectus all relevant information on student grievance redressal committees coming under its purview, and the ombudsperson for the purpose of appeals,” he said.



There are about 500 polytechnic colleges, including 50 State-run institutions, in Tamil Nadu, where there are more than three lakh students pursuing various diploma courses.

