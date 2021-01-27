Engineering students shocked by date mismatch in certificates issued by college and Anna University

Confusion prevailed among engineering students and parents in Tamil Nadu over the date given in the provisional certificates issued by their college and Anna University.

Chennai : The examinations were conducted only in September due to the lockdown restrictions. Accordingly, the course completion certificates issued by colleges state that the students appeared for the final semester exams in September 2020. However, the provisional certificate issued by Anna University said they completed engineering courses in May 2020 itself.



According to the father of a private college student, this mismatch in date in the two certificates could become an issue when the potential employers verify the credentials of the students like his son. “Though the certificates carry May as the course completion month, the university should have included a line that exams were conducted only in September due to pandemic situation,” he opined.



A mechanical engineering student who completed his course this year said this could be an issue when they apply for higher studies, too. “The admission process for higher studies might be delayed due to this issue, as it will take a long time to get confirmation from the university about the certificate date,” he expressed concern.



When asked, M Venkatesan, Controller of Examinations of Anna University, told DT Next that the standard procedure being followed over the years was maintained while issuing the provisional certificates this year as well. Explaining the usual practice, he said there are four academic years for an engineering student, and the course ends in May. Therefore, the certificate carried the date May though the students appeared for exams only in September.



“It is understood by all; students need not worry about it. When companies want to verify the credentials of students, we are the ones whom they approach. So there will not be any issue,” he assured.



However, N Pasupathy, president, Association of University Teachers (AUT), said there would certainly be a confusion when the dates on the certificates do not match. “Course completion might be in May, but as students have appeared for exams in September, the certificate should carry only September,” he opined.

