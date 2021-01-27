8-year-old self-taught artist displays work on environmental pollution

After watching a YouTube video on the importance of bees, eight-year-old Ahana Rhea Berkin was left stunned at the role the insects played in the ecosystem.
Chennai: The self-taught artist then took it upon herself to make two installations using household plastic waste, which was displayed at Marina Mall on Tuesday to raise awareness on the issue.
Using household plastic waste, Ahana displayed two installations at Marina Mall from 5 pm onwards. The first was a 3.5X5.5 feet piece of plastic items spray-painted golden and stuck on a canvas to depict a honeycomb. The other was done live at the mall. It was a 2X5 feet art of a bee made of plastic. The installation was called ‘Beeconscious’.
“I did this so that people will stop using plastic. All the plastic used in the installation came from my home. We live sustainable lives at home, but we still had enough plastic for the art. I wanted to do something to raise awareness on the issue so that people would know that their waste harms the environment,” said Ahana.
Ahana looks up to Frieda Kahlo and her mother for inspiration. She explains that she finds art to be soothing and a way for her to express her feelings in a creative way. Having begun drawing since she was two years old, Ahana says that she has always had a vivid imagination and an ability to find patterns in her immediate surroundings.
“We have been trying to teach her about sustainable living and lifestyles, and have adopted a lot of it at home, too. When she found out about the bees, she said she wanted to do something to raise awareness. At the installation, we will have two chalkboards talking about Ahana’s work and one on the importance of bees,” said Kumudam Berkin, Ahana’s mother.
