Bizman kidnapped, released after Rs 3L extortion

The Manali New Town police have launched a hunt for a gang of three men who kidnapped a businessman after inviting him on the pretext of clinching a business deal. He was released after extorting Rs 3 lakh as ransom.

Chennai : The victim, Balamurugan (43) of Vichur, owns tanker lorries and transport oil from refineries to other states, the police said. The incident happened on January 21 when a few men known to Balamurugan invited him to strike a business deal. When Balamurugan reached Manali New Town, the three-member gang kidnapped him in a car and threatened him at knifepoint. They demanded Rs 10 lakh.



When he said he did not have so much in cash and can arrange for Rs 3 lakh, the kidnappers agreed. Balamurugan made calls to one of his friends and asked him to bring the cash to a particular place.



The kidnappers, after taking the ransom, released the victim threatening him not to approach the police. Balamurugan did not lodge a complaint out of fear for two days, but he gathered courage and approached the Manali New Town police on Saturday.



The police, who were initially suspicious of the complainant, were later convinced after preliminary inquiry since the accused are notorious for such criminal activities. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the gang.



When contacted, a senior official said the accused will be nabbed soon.

