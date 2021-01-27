Gang burgles temples, churches, houses in Chengalpattu

The police are searching for unidentified burglars who looted valuables from eight places, including three temples and two churches, near Maraimalainagar and Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

Chennai : On Tuesday morning, the staff who came to open a provision store near the Chengalpattu GH found the lock was broken and Rs 23,000 missing.



The police browsed CCTV footage of the area and saw a man entering the shop after breaking the window around 1.30 am. In Katankulathur, the intruders barged into three temples near and money from the hundiyal. The burglars had also barged into two churches in the same locality. The gang also burgled 5.5 sovereigns and Rs 8,000 from two houses.

