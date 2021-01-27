Four rob salon staff in Anna Nagar at knifepoint

The TP Chathiram police have launched a hunt for four men who barged into a salon in Anna Nagar East and robbed seven mobile phones and Rs 33,000 from the staff at knifepoint on Monday.

Chennai : The incident happened around 3.30 pm near Chinthamani circle. Four men entered the salon claiming to get a haircut and took out knives and threatened the staff to part with their valuables.



After taking seven smartphones from them, the accused allegedly locked up the victims in a room and threatened manager Sarath to part with the day’s collection of Rs 33,000 before fleeing the spot.



Based on a complaint from Sarath, the police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.



The CCTV cameras at the salon were not working and so it is difficult to identify the suspects. A police official said that CCTV footage collected from nearby shops shows the suspects escaping from the shop.



The salon belongs to one Jai Suresh and has been functioning in the same premises for the last six years.

