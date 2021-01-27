Scientific probe sought as special team finds Karnan’s handwritten letters

The Madras High Court has called for a scientific investigation into the activities of former High Court judge CS Karnan for his vituperate comments against the judiciary, especially after the special police team seized his handwritten letters from his residence.

Chennai : Perusing the status report, a division bench comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran said it was needless to point out that effective, quality and scientific investigation should be carried out, especially in the light of the allegations levelled against Karnan. “Since a special team has been formed, this court is optimistic that necessary endeavour would be made in that regard,” it said.



The Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that search of Karnan’s premises resulted in the seizure of handwritten letters in his capacity as founder–president of Anti-Corruption Dynamic Party. The status report stated that the contents of the letter would disclose that abusive, indecent and vituperative utterances/sentences were made against some of the former and sitting judges of the Supreme Court and also against other judges. The seized documents have been submitted to the jurisdictional magistrate court in the case registered by CCB-1 and the investigation with regard to the letters would also be carried out, it added.



The videos containing abusive content was uploaded on October 24, 2020, in the Facebook account of Ambedkar Army Anti-corruption Dynamic Party, the report said while detailing the various sections including IPC, Information Technology Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act under which the former judge has been booked.



Considering the threats faced by senior counsel S Prabhakaran, appearing for the Bar council of Tamil Nadu, and its president Amalraj, the bench directed the police to enhance the police protection provided to them.

