Members of Chennai Quilting Group create a group quilt during lockdown

When Pushpa Jaypal and Sweta Jayaram came up with an idea of doing a group quilt, the other members of Chennai Quilting Group couldn’t disagree with them.
Chennai: Around 32 members from the Chennai Quilting group made a group quilt that was shortlisted at the recently concluded India International Quilt Festival 2021.
Chitra Mandanna, who designed the concept, also taught the members how to make a group quilt. “Everyone put forward ideas and we finalised on the Tree of Life theme. Since I have done a few sun printed blocks earlier, I wanted to give that a try. I taught the members how to do sun printing on the fabric via a few Zoom sessions. You have to apply paint to the fabric and then press leaves or flowers on it. Then, place it in the sun and once it dries, remove the leaves. I also taught them to make motifs. Each member did their part and Yulaume Thangaraj put them together. The next step was to make the tree trunk. I designed and did applique work on the tree trunk. Though we were doing it from our homes, we enjoyed the process,” says Chitra.
