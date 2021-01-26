5 kg gold stolen from Teynampet Jewellery shop

Chennai :

The manager of the Jewellery store lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police as soon as he found the jewels went missing.





The complaint alleges that the suspect was an employee of the shop. It was also alleged that The CCTV footage revealed the employee left shop stealthily with a heavy bag in his hand.





The initial investigation by the Police revealed that employee was from Rajasthan and has been working for the past 8 years.





Reports said the police have formed Special teams and they would nab the culprits soon.