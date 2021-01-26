Nine Injured As Two-Wheeler Collides With Share Auto In Maduranthakam

Chennai :

A share auto carrying 9 people including 6 women who were working in a private mushroom factory near Andavaakkam in Chengalpattu district collided with a two-wheeler.





Nine people were injured in the accident. Six women who critically injured were shifted to nearby Government Hospital while three other who were mildly injured were taken to Maduranthakam hospital.





Maduranthakam police have filed a case and are conducting an investigation.







































