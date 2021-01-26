COVID-19 Takes Away The Usual Fervour Out Of Republic Day

Chennai :

The celebrations commenced with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the National Flag after he was introduced to the top officials of Armed forces and the Police department by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. After the National Flag was unfurled, there was a ceremonial March Past in which Governor took the salute.









Then Chief Minister presented various awards including Anna Medal for Gallantry, Kottai Ameer award for communal harmony, Thiru C Narayanasamy Naidu Award for highest productivity in rice to the farmer who obtained the highest yield in the state under the system of rice intensification method for cultivation, best performing farmer producer company (Governance and business performance), Gandhi Adigal Police medals and Chief Minister's trophies for the best police stations.









Then an acrobatic display of motorbikes followed by traditional cultural programs were conducted. However, this year as public and school students were asked not to participate in the Republic Day celebrations the usual fervour was missing. Even the cultural programs of college students were missing this year due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.