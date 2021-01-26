R-day Celebration In TN: Governor Banwarilal Hoists The Tricolour Flag

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with patriotic fervour on Tuesday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the tricolour at the Marina beach here.





He also took the salute from the armed forces and other security agencies. Tamil Nadu Governor also paid his respects at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai.

#RepublicDay | Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit lays wreath at the War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in #Chennai, on RepublicDay. CM @EPSTamilNadu and Deputy CM @OfficeOfOPS paid their respect to the Indian flag. (ANI) #TamilNadu#HappyRepublicDaypic.twitter.com/6ac5fMH8qr — DT Next (@dt_next) January 26, 2021

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK ministers were also present.





District collectors across the state unfurled the national flag and took the salute from the police contingents.





Unlike the Republic Day celebrations during previous years, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the cultural performances by students of schools and colleges during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to Covid-19 pandemic.





The state had also requested the people to enjoy the Republic Day parade and other celebrations on television instead of visiting the venues across the state where such functions will be held.