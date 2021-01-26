DVAC books Health Dept official for amassing wealth

Chennai :

The accused, A Mohammed Kamaludecn of Thamaraipadi, Vadamadurai in Dindigul joined government service as sanitary inspector in Health and Family Welfare Department, Dindigul, in 1986.





He is presently posted as block health supervisor, Primary Health Centre, Thadicombu, and is working on duty basis at the office of the Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, Dindigul. The DVAC has also named his wife, M Jameemal, as the second accused in the case.





Though he has no ancestral property in his name and no major source of income except his salary, the official accumulated large number of properties that are suspected to be disproportionate to the known sources of his income, the agency said.





The DVAC has fixed the check period between September 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019. During this period, assets went up to Rs 1.42 crore from Rs 27 lakh, the DVAC noted, pegging his disproportionate income at Rs 61 lakh, which 96 per cent in excess to his known income.