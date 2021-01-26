Festival drives up COVID cases in Corporation's Teynampet, Kodambakkam zones

Chennai :





According to Corporation data, Teynampet zone recorded 2.6 per cent growth rate in new cases, while it is 1.1 per cent at Kodambakkam – the overall growth rate in the city is -3.2 per cent. Of the 168 new cases reported on Sunday, 17 were reported in Teynampet and 12 in Kodambakkam. This is more than 23 per cent of the total cases reported on the day. Also, Kodambakkam and Teynampet have the highest number of active cases, with 207 and 183 active cases respectively.





A Greater Chennai Corporation official attributed the rise to the festival season. “After the festivals, more cases are being reported from the central region zones,” the official said. To put this in context, the busiest shopping hub in the city, T Nagar, falls in both these zones. Meanwhile, Manali zone in north Chennai recorded -41.7 per cent growth rate of new cases and Sholinganallur recorded -26.1 per cent.





Other zones in north Chennai like Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur and Royapuram recorded a growth rate of -10.5 per cent, -10.4 per cent and -9.2 per cent respectively. Tondiarpet recorded -5.1 per cent growth rate of new cases.





Till Monday morning, Chennai reported more than 2.30 lakh positive cases, of which over 2.24 lakh persons recovered – a recovery rate of 97 per cent. Though there are 1,693 persons currently under treatment, none of the zones has more than 1 per cent active cases. So far, 4,085 persons have died due to COVID, which is 1.77 per cent mortality rate

Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones reported nearly a quarter of the new cases, while the zones in north Chennai, which were the COVID hotspots in the initial days, have recorded drastic fall in fresh cases.