Six Arrested In Chennai For Forging Insurance Policies For Commercial Vehicles

Chennai :

While almost all the insurance firms, both government and private, have introduced the option of buying two-wheeler and private car insurance policies by applying either on their website or through the online market like Policy Bazaar, the accused misused the facility by generating policies with fake credentials and sold them as policies of commercial vehicles. "They would enter the commercial vehicle's registration number, but term it as two-wheeler in the column for 'type of the vehicle'," said an official.





The gang wooed the victims by charging about Rs 16,000 as the annual premium while the actual premium for commercial vehicles would be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 depending upon the nature of the vehicles. "While they would have paid about Rs 1,000 for the two-wheeler, the gang made about Rs 15,000 for each policy," said an official.





Since the vehicle insurances usually lapse after a year, the accused had a free run for the last few years.





Recently, United India Insurance firm came across fake policies under the company name and approached the city police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. A case was registered by the cyber crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the accused were traced to Tirunvelveli and secured.





The main accused was identified as Mariappan (40), who had an office in Tirunelveli to get fake insurance policies. A BCom graduate, he worked with insurance firms till 2016 before starting his own firm.





The other accused M Sumathi (29) was his employee who forged the insurance policies on the computer, and Anand Senthurapandi (40), who worked as an agent for Mariappan.





Mariappan got his customers through Senthil Kumar Sengamalam (47), a registered insurance agent, and his subordinates Ansar Ali (43) and Jain Alavudin (40) of Pudukottai.





Though the gang claims to have cheated about 300 people in the four few years, police suspect that the number could be more and that names of other insurance firms could have also been misused.





Gold jewels weighing about 1.06 kg, several property documents, Rs 9.5 lakh in cash, a car, phones and laptops.





Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, speaking to the media, said that such fraudulent activities would prevent accident victims from their rightful compensation since the insurance policy itself is fake. "People who obtain policies through agents should verify whether their policies are original through the link provided by the insurance firms and the firms too have been asked to address the loopholes to prevent such crimes," he added.





Another official told DT Next said that the insurance firms should link their policies with the government's parivahan database to detect when the policies are generated with fake credentials.









While the arrested accused have been remanded in judicial custody, a hunt has been launched for a few more suspects including the mastermind behind the racket.