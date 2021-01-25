Cargo van with garments from Tirupur catches fire in Chennai

Chennai :

The incident happened at around 5 am today, when the private cargo van caught fire near Anakaputhur on the Tambaram- Maduravoyal bypass road. After the fire, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked for help and the fire department was also notified.





Following this, 2 fire trucks rushed from Tambaram and Maduravoyal and extinguished the fire.









But the clothes that were kept in the vehicle were destroyed completely. Its value is said to be over several lakhs of rupees.





Following this, the Shankar Nagar police conducted an investigation. It was found that there were 4 cans of acid solution in the van. Police are investigating further. The incident affected traffic on the bypass road for some time and caused a stir in the area.



