Republic Day: Security measures tightened in anticipation of terror threat in Chennai

Chennai :

India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. Intelligence bureau received a security threat following which all state governments have been warned to increase the security to avert any possible terror attack.





Based on the intelligence report, Chennai police has beefed up its security in airport and surrounding areas. Victors’ entry has been banned and all passenger vehicles are being checked thoroughly. Passengers are barred from carrying Jams, Halwa, Pickles and other edible items during their travel. As part of enhanced security arrangements, additional security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force and police were also deployed, airport sources said. The entire airport and surrounding areas are being monitored by CCTV cameras. As many as 100 Tamil Nadu special police personnel are deployed on security duty along with CISF. As the entire state is still under lockdown with SOPs issued by Central and State governments, Republic Day Celebrations will be taken place accordingly.