Supply issues send up vegetable prices

Chennai :

Supply issues following the holidays is cited as the reason, but other vegetables remain stable.





“After Pongal, there have been several other auspicious days and holidays, which has led to lesser people working. The number of supply trucks coming to Koyambedu has decreased since Pongal, and therefore the prices of some vegetables have gone up,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





The price of beans and broadbeans has increased from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 25 – Rs 30 per kg. The price of potato has increased from Rs 25 per kg to Rs 30 per kg, while onion price is expected to be above Rs 40 in the coming week, he added. Brinjals are also priced at Rs 25 per kg, up from Rs 20 earlier. However, other vegetables have not seen this increase in prices. In fact, the price of drumstick, which was earlier hovering above Rs 100 per kg, is now around Rs 70 per kg. The prices of all vegetables are expected to stabilise by end of January, and from February 10 onwards there would be sharp dip, added Sukumaran.





“Business at the market is continuing as usual, except the supply issues. The market will be closed on every second and fourth Sunday of the month from now onwards,” he said.