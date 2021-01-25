64-yr-old patient with rare heart tumour recovers after surgery





The patient was able to attend to routine daily activities after about a fortnight. No known medical treatment exists for atrial myxoma. Drug therapy is used only for complications such as stroke, heart failure, congestive heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, etc.

“She was critically ill and treated for severe urinary tract infection with septicemia, anemia, coronary artery disease, acute stroke, hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes. She was stabilised with and was taken up for myxoma surgery only after that,” said Dr Selvarani, who led the team of doctors.