64-yr-old patient with rare heart tumour recovers after surgery

A 64-year-old patient with rare heart tumour and several comorbidities, including coronary artery diseases, hypertension and diabetes, was treated successfully after a surgery at a private hospital in city.
Chennai: The patient was diagnosed with left atrial myxoma and later suffered a stroke, making it very complicated. The patient was admitted with symptoms of left upper and lower limb numbness, body weakness, headache and shortness of breath. She had also suffered a stroke.
The doctors at Venkataeswara Hospitals said that multiple comorbidities made the treatment procedures difficult. On further evaluation, ECHO reports revealed a large, rare form of heart tumour –myxoma – attached to inter atrial septum. Atrial myxomas are the primary heart tumors that account for half of such tumours, the diagnosis of which is challenging because of nonspecific symptoms. Annual incidence is only about 1 in 20 million individuals. If undetected and untreated, patients may suffer sudden cardiac arrest or even sudden death or multiple systemic or cerebral embolism and stroke.
“She was critically ill and treated for severe urinary tract infection with septicemia, anemia, coronary artery disease, acute stroke, hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes. She was stabilised with and was taken up for myxoma surgery only after that,” said Dr Selvarani, who led the team of doctors.
The patient was able to attend to routine daily activities after about a fortnight. No known medical treatment exists for atrial myxoma. Drug therapy is used only for complications such as stroke, heart failure, congestive heart failure, cardiac arrhythmias, etc.
