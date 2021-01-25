Food safety department sees spike in home-based food services

Chennai :

Officials from the Food Safety department said there was a surge in the number of applications seeking to register home-based food services. After seeing a large number of people taking up home chef businesses since eateries big and small were closed down during lockdown, the Food Safety Department had instructed them to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).





As per the department’s guidelines, those running food business with a monthly turnover of up to Rs one lakh should register with the department, and those above that should obtain licence from FSSAI. “Two types of registrations have seen an increase after lockdown norms were relaxed: the existing food outlets and kitchens, who had to shut down during the lockdown due to losses, are applying for registration again. Meanwhile, small, home-based food businesses, including home kitchen services, have also mushroomed after the lockdown,” said Dr Senthilvel, deputy director, Food Safety Department.





However, he added that not many home kitchens have registered though it is mandatory under the regulations that these businesses obtained a certificate of registration. The Food Safety Department is conducting camps and inspections to ensure that all the food businesses, including the ones that handle and delivery food, were registered.





“We often receive complaints through WhatsApp and other platforms against such businesses. That is when we even come to know of these home kitchens. As these are run from home, we are unable to identify or directly take action against them,” Senthilvel added.