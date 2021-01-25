Pet registration to go online on Corporation website from April

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the civic body was about to launch the new system in April 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic.





“We had almost finished the process involved in making the registration online. The residents have to pay Rs 50 for registering their pets and should renew the license every year by paying the same amount. Presently, they have to visit the pet clinics for availing pet license,” the official said.





The civic body runs four pet clinics in the city, such as Nungambakkam Lake Area, Kannammapettai, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Pulianthope, where pet dog owners could get anti-rabies shots for free of cost. Since April 2020 to December 2021, the civic body issued 613 pet licenses, especially to dog owners. In the 2019-20 financial year, as many 1,055 pet dogs were registered. In 2018-19 and 2017-18, 710 and 930 were registered respectively.





Meanwhile, the civic body pet clinics had treated 15,378 dogs between April 2020 and December 2021. During the previous year, 16,410 were treated. “We provide free treatment to the pets, including sterilisation, the official said.