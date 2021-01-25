TNERC allows Tangedco to procure 1,000 MW to meet summer demand

Chennai :





Tangedco said the deficit in power availability would be 900 MW and considering an unforeseen outage of thermal units, 600 MW is added to the deficit. This would put the total anticipated deficit at 1,500 MW during summer.





Pointing out that the State general elections and public exams for schools and colleges are scheduled during the 2021 summer, Tangedco said the availability of power was to be ensured for benefit of the public. To meet the deficit, the utility proposed to procure 1,000 MW RTC through short-term bidding. To a query by TNERC on why the power should be procured through power exchanges, the Tangedco said advance booking of transmission corridors was also necessary to avoid transmission any issues in the summer.





On these grounds, the TNERC gave its nod to procure 1,000 MW RTC and also allowed the utility to deviate from the Ministry of Power guidelines on monthly billing cycle and payment security clause while processing short term bids.

In its petition before the TNERC, the Tangedco said the minimum power demand during the summer of 2019 was around 14,500 MW, while the peak demand range was 15,150 - 16,150 MW. “It is expected that the minimum demand is likely to increase this summer up to 15,100 MW,” it said, adding that the total power availability was 14,200 MW. This includes 4,320 MW from its own thermal sources, 5,000 MW from central generation stations and other sources.