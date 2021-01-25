Special Branch cop under DVAC lens for unaccounted assets

Chennai :

The policeman under the DVAC scanner is P Velkumar, head constable, Special Branch, Erode town police station. His wife V Jeyaprabha is also cited as second accused by the DVAC in the case.





During the check period from April 1, 2013, to March 31, 2018, Velkumar was working as head constable at Karungalpalayam police station from June 2011 to March 2015, at Erode Taluk police station from March 2015 to November 2017 and at Special Branch, Erode from November 2017 to till date. Velkumar has accumulated maximum assets in the name of his wife, DVAC noted.





From a notional income in 2013, his income went up to Rs 69 lakh in five years. Of this, assets worth Rs 54.9 lakh (340 per cent excess) is believed to be disproportionate to his known source of income, noted DVAC in an FIR lodged last week. After registering a corruption case against Velkumar the DVAC had also carried out a raid at his house.