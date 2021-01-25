Elderly woman relieved of three gold rings by conman

Chennai :

The victim Ravanamma, who has been working as a maid in a school, was walking near the Valluvar Silai bus stop when a man approached her inviting her to bless his relative’s son. He allegedly told her that she would be paid for it and took her to an apartment complex on Royapettah High Road.





The man asked her to wait at the steps and went upstairs. He returned a few minutes later and told her the family was also willing to gift her a gold ring and took the ring she was wearing, claiming to take the measurement. He did not stop with that and came back twice to take the other two rings she was wearing, claiming that he was getting her name engraved on them.





However, after collecting the third ring, the man did not return for long, which made Ravanamma suspicious. She immediately alerted her son Prasad, who searched for the man but in vain. Later, the Mylapore police registered a case based on their complaint and launched a hunt for the suspect