Man who survived family suicide pact 3 months ago kills self in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Chennai :

The deceased S Pazhani of Vetri Nagar, a businessman, attempted suicide in October last year by slitting his hand and hanging after making his wife Bhavani (40), daughter Devadharshini (17) and son Pradiksh (11) consume poison due to mounting debut. While his wife and children died, Pazhani was rescued in an unconscious state and had been admitted at Government Stanley Hospital.





Pazhani who was discharged from the hospital had been staying at his friend’s house in Chintadripet. Ten days ago, Pazhani returned to his house in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, where his father Shanmugam was staying alone.





However, on Saturday night, Shanmugam committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom. His father noticed his body on Sunday morning and alerted police. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered.