Labour Commissioner caught taking bribe from company representative

Chennai :

Interestingly, both the official and the company representative were arrested from the former’s Chennai office located in Shastri Bhavan, where the CBI too has its office. Based on the information it received, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI registered a case was registered against P Shivarajan, Regional Labour Commissioner (Central), on the allegation that he was demanding bribe from private firms for issuing labour licence to them. The sleuths then laid a trap.





On Saturday, as one Murali from Triplicane, the representative of the Coimbatore company, was handing over Rs 30,000 to the official at his Chennai office, the CBI officials intercepted and nabbed them both.





Following this, searches were conducted at five places in Chennai and Madurai that belong to the Labour Commissioner. Both Shivarajan and Murali were produced in the court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai, and remanded to judicial custody till February 4.