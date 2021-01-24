Foggy mornings likely in city next few days

Chennai :

“Over the next 24 hours, mist/fog is likely to occur at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu during morning hours. In Chennai, fog or mist is expected in the wee hours over some areas over the next 48 hours. Areas near the airport have seen such weather in the mornings. The sky condition is also likely to be partly cloudy,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre.





While the State can expect dry weather over the next 48 hours, the slow wind speeds have led to the fog and mist in the city, said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





“There are literally no winds, and that has led to the fog extending into day time in Chennai.





We can see the fog from 3 am to 10 am with winds nearly coming to standstill,” he said.





Based on satellite images on water vapour levels in the air, weather blogger Srikanth K, who runs the page Chennai Rains, predicts the temperature across TN to decrease over the next few days. “Starting from Sunday, we can expect the minimum temperatures to drop by 3 to 4ºC,” he said.