Sporting centres get back to life as parents fret over kids

Chennai :

Physical classes are seeing more attendance, with children taking it as an opportunity for socialisation and a vent after being cooped up at home for long.





According to Krish Iyengar, head of Sportz Village Schools and marketing head of Sportz Village Academies, their branch in Chennai has seen approximately 400 registrations for online classes, and physical classes have begun since December. “We have had older children return to our premises, with around 10-12 students already attending classes, while younger children are taking part in the digital mode called Active Club. As per our observation, the physical fitness of the children has decreased. May be noticing the trend, parents too are keen to send children back,” said Iyengar.





Many parents have sent children for coaching camps and training sessions as they are worried about their mental health, said Dhanasekar B, co-founder of futsal court Route1. “Many parents told us that their children are feeling frustrated after cooped up at home, and online classes are taking a toll on them.





We have about 60 per cent of our young customers returning for classes, and they spend the time here letting out all their pent-up angst and energy,” he said.





With strict safety guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness practised at local establishments, many children are also using these classes as an opportunity to meet up with their friends. “This socialisation aspect is also crucial for their health,” said Dhanasekar.





However, not all sporting centres and coaching centres are noticing an increasing trend of younger clients.





“We are currently seeing only 10-15 per cent of our typical business. We’ve contacted several parents, but there is still hesitancy in sending children for coaching, which is why we haven’t started classes yet,” said Murugan, founder of Plusportz, a multi-sport complex in ICF Colony.