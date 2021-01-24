Bids open for CMBT-Puzhuthivakkam stretch

Chennai :

The elevated corridor consists of two disjointed sections on either side of the double-decker lines from Power House to Porur. The first section runs for 3.2 km from CMBT to Alwartiru Nagar with three stations at Grain Market, Sai Nagar Bus Stop and Elango Nagar, and the second section for 9 km from Porur Junction to Puzhuthivakkam with nine stations at Mugalivakkam, DLF IT SEZ, Sathya Nagar, CTC, Butt Road, Alandur, Adambakkam, Vanuvampet and Puzhuthivakkam.





As part of this tender, an integrated grate separator from Mugalivakkam to MIOT Hospital and an underpass at Vanuvampet would be constructed by the Metro rail.





The integrated grade separator could resemble the double-decker viaduct for vehicles and metro trains like the one at Vadapalani junction.





According to the Metro officials, this is so far the 12th tender notice for civil work on the 118.9-km Chennai Metro Phase 2 project and fourth for Corridor-5. As on date, the bids were invited for Corridor-5 in four stretches – 11.6 km elevated section with 11 stations from Puzhuthivakkam to Sholinganallur, 7.95 km elevated double-decker section from Power House to Porur Junction with nine stations for which Larsen and Turbo has emerged as the lowest bidder, 5.8 km underground section with five stations from Kolathur and Nathamuni and CMBT to Puzhuthivakkam stretch.





On the Corridor-5, the civil works tenders are pending for Madhavaram-Kolathur and Nathamuni-CMBT elevated sections. The Corridor-5 runs for a distance of 47 km with 48 stations including 42 elevated stations and six underground stations.