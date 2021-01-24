Snatchers, buyer held, 31 mobile phones seized

Chennai :

The police said S Karthikeyan (20) and J Joison Robert (23) of Puzhal snatched phones from pedestrians and two-wheeler riders and sold them to G Irudhayaraj (44) of Puzhal, who bought the gadgets knowing well that they were stolen phones.





On December 25 last year, the duo snatched the phone of one Jhansi when she was riding pillion with her husband when they were going to Vadaperumbakkam.





Based on her complaint, the Madhavaram police registered a case. Using the IMEI number of the phone, they tracked and traced it to Irudhayaraj. Investigation revealed that it was Karthikeyan and Joison who sold the phone to him.





Based on the information Irudhayarj provided, they too were arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman lost her mobile phone to snatchers near MGR Chennai Central railways station on Friday. Indira of Periamet returned from Avadi by train and was walking towards the bus stop when a man followed her and snatched her phone around 9 pm. Based on her complaint, the Periamet police have registered a case.





Similarly, a 55-year-old man was snatched of his phone in the wee hours of Saturday on Tiruvottiyur High Road. The victim, Syed Basha of Kodungaiyur, was walking when a bike-borne snatched his phone and fled. The Kodungaiyur police are investigating on his complaint.