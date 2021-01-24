I-T sleuths wrap up raids at Jesus Calls after three days

Chennai :

So far, the investigators have not detected any tax evasion by the organisation, but have found that certain investment in India and abroad were done without following norms.





Such investments are pegged at around Rs 120 crore. The head of the organisation, Paul Dhinakaran, a NRI, would be summoned to appear before investigators next week, an I-T official said. It was on Wednesday morning that the taxmen began searches at 28 premises in Chennai and Coimbatore belonging to Jesus Calls, a ministry founded by late DGS Dhinakaran and now run by his son Paul Dhinakaran.





Apart from the Jesus Calls premises, the officials also conducted searches at Karunya Christian school and Karunya university in Coimbatore, run by same group.