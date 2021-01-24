2 students among 3 killed in road accidents

Chennai :

Kandan (18), Parthiban (18) and Balaji (18), friends who were about to join college, went to Oragadam on a bike on Friday night. When Kandan tried to over a mini lorry, he lost control and the trio fell down.





Kandan and Parthiban died on the spot, while Balaji sustained injuries.





In the other incident, Sohail (23) of Rajasthan, a lorry driver, died on the spot after a tanker lorry heading to Chennai crossed the median and rammed two lorries coming in the opposite direction.