18 held at Chennai airport for smuggling 8.5kg gold

Published: Jan 23,202109:13 PM by Online Desk

18 persons including 4 women were arrested for smuggling 8.5kg gold valued at Rs 4.5 crore.

Representative Image
Chennai:
According to Customs officials, 18 persons who flew in from Dubai by two Indigo Airline flights on Saturday were intercepted and questioned by officials on suspicion they were smuggling in gold. The suspects belong to Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Trichy. 

When Custom officials inspected their masks, inner wears, pant belts and rectum they identified gold bars hidden and confiscated them. Nearly 8.5kg gold valued at 4.5 crore has been smuggled and all 18 persons were arrested.

