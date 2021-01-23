Chennai man booked under pocso act for raping and impregnating minor girl

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





According to reports, Ramachandran (31) raped the niece of his friend when the teen was alone at home. Apparently, he mixed a drug in a soft drink and made the girl unconscious before raping her. When her parents came to know about her pregnancy, they took her to the Egmore Government Hospital to abort the pregnancy.





However, the Chennai Egmore Government Hospital’s officials reported the incident to Sriperumbudur police. Sriperumbudur all-women police who filed the case based on hospital’s complaint, conducted an investigation.





Ramachandran initially refused it but eventually agreed to committing the crime. Sriperumbudur all-women police arrested Ramachandran under Pocso Act and remanded him in judicial custody.