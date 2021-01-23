Kamaraj better, AIADMK keeping fingers crossed

Chennai :

Three months ago, the AIADMK lost agriculture minister R Doraikannu to coronavirus and now another Minister from the same Delta region is in the intensive care unit.





According to AIADMK insiders, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is upset with the back to back corona infection on his Cabinet colleagues. So far, half a dozen Ministers have contracted the virus and have recovered except Doraikannu. In a poll-bound state, the AIADMK is already down with an influential minister in the Delta and we are praying for the speedy recovery of Food Minister, who has strengthened the party physically and financially in the Delta, sources said.





“The AIADMK needs Minister Kamaraj badly as he is also the district secretary and election in-charge of four Assembly constituencies in Tiruvarur district, the native district of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. The AMMK also has stronghold regions covering the towns of Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Gandharvakottai in Delta,” said an AIADMK senior.





Doraikannu belonged to the neighbouring Thanjavur district. Though party strongman and deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam is also from the Delta, it is better to have more influential party leaders as Delta region accounts for about 40 Assembly seats in the state Legislative Assembly.





Chief Minister Palaniswami and party coordinator O Panneerselvam are regularly following the health update of the ailing Minister, the party senior said.





“A Minister, who is also the local district secretary is crucial for the party when the elections are close. Kamaraj is known for his spendthrift organisational skills. Similarly, Doraikannu was a seasoned party man dating back to the days of party founder MGR and he was familiar among the rural public and his demise is certainly a setback for the party,” said Poonganagar Selvam, north Chennai MGR Mandram functionary.