Stalin, Alagiri uges centre to clear UT’s 10 pc quota for govt students in MBBS

Chennai :

The political leaders’ statement came against the backdrop of the Centre, which had opposed the move by the state governments to enact laws that provide horizontal reservation to government school students to get MBBS seats every year.





The Union government’s stance was made before the Madras High Court following a petition to implement the Puducherry government’s Cabinet decision to provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to the state-run school students in medical admissions.





In a separate statement, Stalin said it was shocking to note the Centre’s apprehensions opposing before the court against implementing Puducherry’s move to provide more medical seats under the horizontal quota.





“If it was possible for Tamil Nadu to implement 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for government school students to get medical seats with the support of all the political parties, why Centre does not want to implement it in Puducherry,” he questioned.





“Even in Tamil Nadu, the Governor had delayed in giving his nod for the reservation,” he said adding “however, when the DMK took up the issue, the horizontal quota was implemented.”





Opposing the Centre’s stance, TNCC leader Alagiri said that the Centre’s move over hesitating to implement horizontal reservation was against social justice. “It is also challenging the social justice to claim that if the reservation is implemented the standard of education, will come down,” he said adding “We will not allow BJP’s move against this social justice.”





The Congress leader also claimed that since the NEET was conducted in an imbalanced state, many students have been affected in the past. “For this reason, totally 16 students, including Anitha from a Dalit family have committed suicide since they could not get medical seats,” he said.