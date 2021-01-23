CM, OPS inspect final phase of work at Jaya memorial

Chennai :

After the meeting with district secretaries and functionaries, AIADMK top brass went to the memorial to inspect the final phase of works. Police officials briefed both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister about the security measures to be taken on January 27, the day of inauguration of the memorial.





Then PWD officials briefed about the highlights of memorial to the leaders following which Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Ministers paid respect to the late leader.





Following the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, state government issued a GO in 2017 allotting Rs 50 crore for construction of memorial in the shape of a Phoenix bird. Later, the state allotted an additional Rs 30 crore taking the total fund to Rs 80 crore.





The memorial which has been constructed at an area of 50,422 square feet has several new advanced features such as augmented reality and laser shows. PWD officials is in-charge of construction, said that facilities are made to show Jayalalithaa replying to the queries of people in a virtual reality screen.





In another setup, when students pedal the bicycle the achievements of the state government will be shown to them. The photos of Jayalalithaa right from her young age to her final days will be showcased and there is a selfie point where public will be allowed to take photos.





Sand lorry owners demand payment





Meanwhile, there were allegations from Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation that they have not received the payment for the works carried out for completion of memorial and so memorial should not be inaugurated. S Yuvaraj, president of the association, said that six members of their federation are yet to receive Rs 86 lakh for their works from their contractor Krishnamoorthy, but PWD officials have informed them that payments were given to Krishnamoorthy and asked them to contact the contractor. When they visited the memorial they were stopped by policemen due to Chief Minister’s visit and were sent to Ezhilagam.