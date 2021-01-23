New set of karuna dolls launched, TN gets 'Covida'

The makers of Karuna dolls that are a representation of India’s craft movement, have developed two sets of dolls that are made by artisans from across the country.

Karuna dolls Chennai : The first set of dolls include Kathakali & Kathakaili (Karuna dolls from Kerala), Karuna akka (Tamil Nadu), Babuni & Babua (Bihar), Kovid Kumari (Haryana), Maru (Rajasthan), and Bhavani (Maharashtra). This set is priced at Rs 3,600. The second set has dolls like Dolma & Brighu (Himachal Pradesh), Sureeli (Uttarakhand), Bal Anjaneya (Karnataka), Covida (Tamil Nadu) and Miss Karuna (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The second set is available for Rs 4,000. The dolls come packed in a cotton drawstring bag with a tag reiterating the message of hope, resilience and empowerment of craft communities.