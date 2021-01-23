Frugal February movement, aimed at no-waste lifestyle, gains traction

Chennai :

Though it might be challenging for some to complete a year without shopping, one can start with small steps like participating in the Frugal February challenge. The reason why February can be the best month to initiate the no-buy year challenge is that it is the shortest month and there are more chances of the challenge becoming a success. Thasneem Masood, the regional coordinator (south) of the Fashion Revolution, says, “It takes 21 days to create a habit and 90 days to create a lifestyle. So this February, let’s create some mindful habits that would lead us to create a sustainable lifestyle. Evaluate your last ten purchases/spends and make a list of what’s a necessity, what’s not allowed (something that you can), what’s good to have but not a necessity and what can be an exception for the next. A no-buy month will help to clear our mind from impulsive mindless purchases.”





One can start with grocery and essentials — “De-clutter your storage and commit to using up everything in the fridge and pantry before buying anything else. Only purchase items that you run out of and would use. Also, commit to no eat out so that you can use up what was in the house. When it comes es to beauty products try not to buy any new ones for the next 28 days and use up what you already have on the shelf before you’re “allowed” to buy another product or try making some DIY products. Take a day to clear out your make-up and skincare collection. If you are an avid reader, try not to buy new books or magazines instead start borrowing from friends or subscribe to Kindle or Audible. Unsubscribe from any e-commerce email lists that might be likely to tempt us with a sale. Let’s see what it’s like to live without it for a month,” she suggests.





The sustainability expert tells us that when it comes to clothes and fashion accessories try a mini swap party between close friends and family instead of buying new clothes. “When it comes to take away and dine outs, instead of coffee dates and dine outs try going out for a long walk or a picnic at your favourite beach with some homemade food. And lastly, this Valentine’s Day why not try gifting your special one that one pre-loved item that you have been emotionally attached to, telling them your #lovestory with that item instead of buying them something new? After all, who wouldn’t love a special pre-loved that they can cherish for a lifetime,” smiles Thasneem.





Architectural researcher Mithuna Maran is someone who practices a frugal lifestyle and shares tips about it on her social media page. According to her, frugal life is about not wasting and using everything to its maximum. “If you ask me ‘why’, my answer is, ‘why not’? One can practice frugalism from the moment they wake up. Most of the waste generated in a household is from the kitchen. If you plan and cook, you can reduce the amount of waste. We have to use Maths in our day-to-day activities. It will take a while for beginners to cook a limited quantity that can be finished within a day. If there is excess food, don’t hesitate to use it the next day. Those who don’t want to have one-day-old food can repurpose the food by converting it into compost. Reduce wastage while cutting veggies. I have seen people peeling three layers of an onion! One should be mindful while cutting veggies, fruits. Gardening is a good option to practice a frugal lifestyle — when you have a small garden, you will need compost. If you start reducing/avoiding the waste that goes into a bin, then it will become a practice. Slowly, you will become conscious about the amount of oil or water you use. If you are conscious, you will develop ideas to repurpose things.” shares Mithuna.





The researcher opines that the Western world has tuned our minds to think that it is okay to waste things. “Being frugal means being economical and using resources to their fullest. So, whatever product you use — be it toothpaste or shampoo, make sure that you use even the last drop in it. When it comes to fashion, practice sustainable fashion choices. Don’t feel ashamed of using second-hand clothes or hand-me-downs. We don’t know whether there will be another lockdown in the future. I think frugal February will help you be prepared for any restrictions. It is not an easy task for people who use everything in surplus. But you can start one step at a time,” she sums up.