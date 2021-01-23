Typhoid cases in Chennai increase after rain

Chennai :

The State Health Department had directed the district health officers to prevent outbreaks of dengue, malaria, cholera and typhoid. However, a surge in the number of cases has been reported in several parts of the city.





“Among the types of fever, we are seeing a surge in typhoid in the locality for the past two weeks. Most of the patients were children. Though we were able to treat most of the patients at the PHC level itself with IV fluids and medications, others required hospitalisation and were sent to government hospitals,” said the chief medical officer at Vadapalani Urban Primary Health Centre.





Health workers said typhoid cases have increased following rains and more cases are being reported from localities that were flooded. “It is usually after the rains that dengue, malaria and other types of fever cases are reported. However, dengue and malaria cases are significantly lower this year but few typhoid cases are being brought in to the PHC every day. From newborns to children aged up to 14 years are falling ill due to typhoid,” said Elizabeth, a health worker at CIT Nagar PHC.





With schools remaining closed, the numbers of cases of types of fever remained low this year. However, as the consumption of outside food increases, mainly during the festive season, the cases are likely to surge.





“About 50 per cent of the typhoid cases are due to consumption of contaminated water. Eating stored food, outside food and consuming contaminated water are some of the common causes,” said Dr Mohan Kumar paediatrician at ICH.





State Health Department officials said district health officers have been directed to track such cases and take preventive measures.