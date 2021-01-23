Expect Tamil version of technical books in universities soon

Chennai :

The new initiative is part of the efforts to promote the use of ‘scheduled regional language’ in technical education for creating a knowledge base in the local language.





Retired and working faculty from the All India Committee for Technical Education (AICTE) approved institutions, which provide degree, diploma, pharmacy, management and architecture courses, would be roped in for the translation work. “Researchers from these institutions will also be involved in translating the technical books,” a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next, adding that all technical textbooks that are approved by the AICTE would be translated into Tamil.





After the AICTE accepts the proposal, the person would have to complete the translation work within two years, he said.





Apart from paying them salary, financial assistance would also be extended to the translators, he said. For postgraduate level books, the financial assistance would be capped at a maximum of Rs 2 lakh, while it would be Rs 1.5 lakh in the case of undergraduate level books.





For diploma and polytechnic level books, the fund would be Rs 1 lakh and Rs 75,000 for ITI level books, he said.





The translations received with the copy of the original would be evaluated by members of a committee, who would at least be an associate professor, the official said. “One member will be from the discipline on which the book is evaluated and other will be closely connected with the subject,” he explained.





“The quality of work will be assessed by the AICTE experts’ committee and the final amount to be paid will be decided according to the quantum of work, taking into account the recommendation of the evaluation committee,” added the official. As per the plan, up to 50 translated books and an equal number of original books could be selected in each category in a financial year.