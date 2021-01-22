A tanker lorry toppled from a flyover near Paranur, Chengalpattu due to heavy fog.

Chennai :

Chennaiites woke up to a foggy morning on Friday as several areas in Chennai witnessed a morning blanketed by a thick fog. Many flights were delayed due to the fog.





The heavy fog also prevailed in the nearby Chengalpattu district this morning and the Chennai-Trichy National Highway causing poor visibility. An incident of an oxygen-laden tanker lorry colliding over the overbridge wall due to poor vision was also reported.





A tanker lorry carrying oxygen from Chennai to a hospital in Pondicherry which was traveling on the National Highway met with an accident and toppled, fortunately injuring none in the collision. At around 7.30 am, today, the lorry crossed the Paranur toll gate and was passing over the flyover. Due to the poor visibility of the fog, the lorry crashed the flyover safety walls and plunged down from a height of approximately 20 feet. Luckily none were injured and the lorry driver Thankaraj (35) was rescued alive.





















The Chengalpattu police rushed immediately to the spot and lifted the tanker lorry using a crane.





This caused some traffic congestion on the Chennai- Trichy National Highway.