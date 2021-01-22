International Drug Lord, Associate Arrested In Chennai

Chennai :

Sri Lankan drug kingpin MMM Nawas and his associate Mohamed Afnas residing at Karapakkam in Chennai were arrested by NCB on Friday as a follow-up action linked to the seizure of 95.37 kgs of heroin and 18.32 kg of methamphetamine, along with arms from a Sri Lankan fishing boat Shenaya Duwa on 26th November, last year, near Tuticorin coast.





At that time, 6 Sri Lankan nationals on board were arrested and were remanded to judicial custody. "In the follow-up action by NCB Chennai zonal unit sleuths intercepted the kingpin and his associates. Both Sri Lankan nationals were residing in Chennai along with their families by concealing their nationality. The two Sri Lankan nationals were operating from Chennai and they were the mastermind in organizing and transporting the contraband that was seized from the fishing boat Shenaya Duwa.









Image: Contrabands seized on 26 November last year near Tuticorin coast









They were staying without a valid passport in India- MMM Nawas for last 10 years and Mohammed Afnas for last 3 years.





MMM NAWAS has a red corner notice issued against him by Srilankan authorities. They were booked under the NDPS Act 1985.