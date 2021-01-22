Watch: 16 flights delayed due to poor visibility as dense fog blankets Chennai airport

Chennai :

Chennaiites woke up to a foggy morning on Friday as several areas in Chennai witnessed a morning blanketed by a thick fog.





As a result, 12 flights arriving at the Chennai airport and 4 flights departing from the Chennai airport were delayed due to poor visibility conditions.





On Friday morning, the outskirts of the city witnessed a sudden fall of fog due to which the runway at the airport had a poor visibility.





Also, since the dense fog situation did not improve even after 8 am, train services were affected in the city. Train services from Tambaram to Chennai Central and Tambaram to Chengalpet were disturbed. Other than this, the city also witnessed a slow movement of traffic due to the fog.



