Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar Takes Vaccine Shot

Chennai :

As announced earlier, the Health Minister C Vijayabaskar took the covid-19 vaccine shot today in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at 9 am today.





Before taking the shot, he had tweeted, "I will be taking the #Covidvaccine shot at 9 am @gmcrgggh. I am doing this as a doctor & member of IMA, to instil confidence among Health Care Workers. I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from #COVID19. #COVIDVaccination @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu @TNDME1"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskarhad said that he would take the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, as a doctor and as a member of the Indian Medical Association and not as a minister.





“There has been some hesitation over the vaccination and then Pongal holidays, but we have overcome that. This is the reason I will be taking the vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday. I will be going not as a Minister, but as a member of the IMA,” he said.









Meanwhile, the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan also got himself a vaccine shot, 4 days ago, in Trichy.