CBSE’s hashtag publicity move irks academicians

Chennai :

The circular on the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 and National Youth Festival 2021 virtually attended by the Prime Minister, had also urged CBSE schools to popularise the three hashtags #YuvaShaktiWithModi, #YUVAH#UtsahNayeBharatKa, #NYF2021 besides encouraging their students to listen to the Prime Minister.





“The students and youth may be invited to listen to the Prime Minister but it is not proper for the CBSE to instruct heads of schools to ask its students to identify an official through his personal name and popularise the hashtag,” said PB Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN).





S. Arumainathan, president of the Tamil Nadu Students Parents Welfare Association said, “Students come to schools to learn and not promote #hashtags of leaders.” R Jayaprakash, a student’s parent, said, “It was shocking to see this. How are these things promoted through students? It is ridiculous and political.” However, principals of noted CBSE schools in the city said they had to obey the order. “We need to strictly follow their instructions,” a principal said on conditions of anonymity, said.