GCC launches electric and next-gen bicycles on trial basis in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Greater Chennai Corporation source, 32 electric and 32 next-gen bicycles have been provided at 10 dockless stations, including Nandanam Metro, Teynampet DMS Metro, Anna Nagar East Metro, Marina Beach Lighthouse and Labour Statue.





“Each of the 10 stations has three electric and next-gen bicycles each. The trail is being conducted before the formal launch to get feedback from users and to find areas of improvement,” the source said.





The fares for electric bicycles have been fixed. For the first 10 minutes, users have to pay Rs 10 and for every additional 10 minutes, Re 1 would be charged.





Presently, the civic body charges Rs 5.50 for the first 60 minutes for ordinary bicycles and Rs 9.90 for the next 30 minutes. The same fares will be collected for nextgen bicycles.





In total, the civic body will launch 500 electric and next-gen bicycles each.





Electric bicycles could be used both manually and using battery power. They could be ridden at a maximum speed of 20 kilometres per hour.