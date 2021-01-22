30 pc Corporation students yet to return to school

Chennai :

To find out whether they dropped out due to fear or COVID-19 spread or reasons like child labour, the civic body has asked its teachers to follow up with the children and their parents said officials.





According to an official, only 61 per cent of Class 10 and 62 per cent of Class 12 students came to schools when they reopened on January 19. The next day, it went up to 69 per cent (Class 10) and 70 per cent (Class 12).





There are 6,589 Class 10 students and 5,152 students in class 12 at the schools run by the Corporation.





The official added that only 15 per cent of the students are not willing to come to the schools while the remaining do not come owing to other reasons. “Our teachers are following up with the students and their parents to explain the safety measures taken at the schools,” the official said.





The civic body has decided to divide the absentees into two categories, absentees and permanent absentees (drop outs). “We have directed the teachers to talk to the students and find out whether they dropped out of the schools (permanent absentees) or due to COVID fear. Once the number of drop outs is finalised, we will try to help those students under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP),” he said.





Around 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the Corporation school students did not attend online classes during the lockdown. The civic body has appointed teachers as mentors to monitor the students, including tracking their health.